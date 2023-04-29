CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Management shut down production Saturday at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee after three workers were struck by a vehicle on a walkway just outside the plant, authorities said.

One person was killed, a second was critically injured and a third was injured less severely in the wreck that happened near a road inside the plant site in Chattanooga, investigators said.

Officers have not determined why the driver of the vehicle ran off the road and onto the walkway around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Chattanooga police said in a statement.

Volkswagen said no other workers were in danger and the German automaker decided to halt production at the plant after the wreck.

The names of the victims or the driver have not been released, Police continue to investigate the crash.