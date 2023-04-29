CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Management shut down production Saturday at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee after three workers were struck by a vehicle on a walkway just outside the plant, authorities said.
One person was killed, a second was critically injured and a third was injured less severely in the wreck that happened near a road inside the plant site in Chattanooga, investigators said.
Officers have not determined why the driver of the vehicle ran off the road and onto the walkway around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Chattanooga police said in a statement.
Volkswagen said no other workers were in danger and the German automaker decided to halt production at the plant after the wreck.
- 3 workers struck, 1 dies near Chattanooga Volkswagen plant, production shut down
- ‘Very powerful technology’: Snapchat’s new AI bot raising privacy, addiction concerns for parents & teens
- Knoxville man convicted of murder, dismemberment of parents denied new trial
- Expulsions, takeover, and culture wars mar tense Tennessee legislative session
- Pressure to release Covenant shooter’s ‘manifesto’ mounts; Police expected to share information ‘soon’
The names of the victims or the driver have not been released, Police continue to investigate the crash.