BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An update from Gaming Compliance on Wednesday revealed that gamblers spent more than $37 million at Bristol Casino from July 5-14.

The Hard Rock chain welcomed the public into its 30,000-square-foot facility for the first time on July 8. The first nine days — including soft opening events — saw $34,577,021 spent at slot machines and another $2,937,950 played on tables.

High rollers won $31,229,061 from the slots and $2,541,865 from table games, according to the report. The casino’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) racked up at $3,744,044 — taxed at 18%.

Before Bristol Casino allowed the public a go on the floor, the establishment hosted two soft openings and donated all gaming proceeds from those events to the United Way of Bristol.

It remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.