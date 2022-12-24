NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking to add to the Christmas playlist this weekend?

With holiday music on blast for the past two months now, maybe you’re ready to give Mariah a break for a song or two? There are plenty of options to consider. Below you’ll find four songs that have some connection to Tennessee—some of those connections are more obvious than others.

Let’s start with the most obvious connection.

Tennessee Christmas

(See what I mean) The Amy Grant classic “Tennessee Christmas” was first released in 1983. It has gone on to be covered by a number of artists, including a re-recording of the track by Grant herself for the 2016 album—appropriately titled—Tennessee Christmas.

Tennessee Christmas on Spotify.

Country Christmas

What’s a good old country Christmas without Loretta Lynn? The country music legend’s 1966 song “Country Christmas” may not specifically reference Tennessee, but the track—and the full Country Christmas album—were recorded at Bradley’s Barn, a studio in Mt. Juliet.

Country Christmas on Spotify.

Christmas in Dixie

Yes it’s called “Christmas in Dixie”, and yes it was originally recorded by the band Alabama, but it’s a perfect fit for any playlist in the Volunteer State. The 1985 track, which does namedrop Memphis in the lyrics, was actually recorded in Nashville at the Music Mill.

Christmas in Dixie on Spotify.

Christmas in Prison

We’ve had a Tennessee Christmas, a country Christmas, and even a Christmas in Dixie, so why not have a “Christmas in Prison” too? John Prine’s holiday classic was first released in 1973. It was part of his Sweet Revenge album which was primarily recorded at Quadrafonic Sound Studios—now known as Quad Studios—in Nashville.

Christmas in Prison on Spotify.

If you’re looking for something else, you can never go wrong with Dolly Parton. While most of her Christmas songs have been recorded outside of the Volunteer State, you don’t really get more Tennessee than Dolly!

A Holly Dolly Christmas on Spotify.