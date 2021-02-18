4 horses rescued after barn collapse in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews responded to a barn collapse in Franklin early Thursday morning.

The barn is located at a property off South Berry’s Chapel Road. Crews were called to the scene around 7 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)





(Courtesy: Franklin Fire Department)

The owner of the property told News 2 there were four horses in a little arena with stalls that collapsed and their main barn did not collapse.

Two horses were initially rescued and were moved to the main barn. Crews worked for hours to rescue the other two, who were freed around 11:30 a.m.

FFD is assisting @WCRescueSquad with a barn collapse on South Berry's Chapel Rd. that has trapped four horses. Two of the animals have been rescued. They are working to free the remaining two horses now. pic.twitter.com/PoSJHSBsZH — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) February 18, 2021

The owner said it was a miracle the horses survived. Multiple first responders and veterinary professionals responded to the collapse.

The metal structure has reportedly been in place for about 35 years.

No additional information was immediately released.