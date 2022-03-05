La Vergne, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and woman are facing multiple charges after deputies found $46,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in La Vergne.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies stopped a vehicle outside a La Vergne convenience store on Thursday. Officers say after a deputy approached the driver, a clerk inside the convenience store informed the deputy that a woman inside the vehicle had left drugs inside the restroom.

Deputies deployed a K9 leading to a search of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, deputies found 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine worth around $46,000.

Deputies charged Kentucky residents David McCoy, 32, and Jessica Farmer,26, with manufacture and delivery sale or possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell charges.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, both McCoy and Farmer were booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where they are being held on a $100,000 bond.

A hearing for the man and woman is scheduled for June 9 in General Sessions Court.