53 Tennessee law enforcement officers graduate from Blount County academy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifty-three law enforcement officers from across the state are the newest graduates of the 21st Blount County Sheriff’s Office Regional Law Enforcement Academy.
The officers from 19 state agencies completed the 12-week course. Officers underwent 500 hours of training, including including criminal law, community relations, patrol tactics, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operations, firearms, and physical training.
Graduating officers include:
William Coleman, Alcoa Police Department
Adam Stephens, Alcoa Police Department
David Allen, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Goodman Anderson County Sheriff’s Office
James Van Dyke, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Austin, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Raven Boyd, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Larry Gregory, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander Hamilton, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Rance Hightower, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Kacie Lewis, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Gregory McCowan, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Mowery, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Samantha Mull, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Rodney Sadler, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Snider, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Donny Walter, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Lucas Broling, Cleveland Police Department
Zachary Rush, Cleveland Police Department
Robert Landrum, East Ridge Police Department
Dustin Smith, Elizabethton Police Department
Stephanie Pencka, Fairfield Glade Police Department
Dalton Henderson, Fayetteville Police Department
Dalton Balthazr, Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Luke Fields, Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Ricky May, Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Bible, Greeneville Police Department
Katlyn Lamb, Greeneville Police Department
Anthony Price, Greeneville Police Department
Nick Monroe, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
Peyton Wilga, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
Brianna Buck, Kingsport Police Department
David Burke, Kingsport Police Department
Luke Lawson, Kingsport Police Department
Sarah Meade, Kingsport Police Department
Cassidy Wood, Kingsport Police Department
Bryan Alligood, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Felix, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Kristina Kanning, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Blake Love, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Millsaps, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Carmen Rhine, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Quinn Smith, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Wesley Trippett, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Samuel Wagnon, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Williams, Livingston Police Department
Justin Bryan, Manchester Police Department
Bradford Whitson, Mount Carmel Police Department
Ethan Denton, Nashville Airport Police Department
Austin Taylor, Nashville Airport Police Department
Woody Clower, Roane County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Trantham, Roane County Sheriff’s Office
Ahmad Marion, University of Tennessee Police Department
