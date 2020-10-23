53 Tennessee law enforcement officers graduate from Blount County academy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifty-three law enforcement officers from across the state are the newest graduates of the 21st Blount County Sheriff’s Office Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

The officers from 19 state agencies completed the 12-week course. Officers underwent 500 hours of training, including including criminal law, community relations, patrol tactics, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operations, firearms, and physical training.

Graduating officers include:

William Coleman, Alcoa Police Department

Adam Stephens, Alcoa Police Department

David Allen, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Goodman Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

James Van Dyke, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Austin, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Raven Boyd, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Gregory, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Alexander Hamilton, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Rance Hightower, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Kacie Lewis, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Gregory McCowan, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Justin Mowery, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Samantha Mull, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Rodney Sadler, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Snider, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Donny Walter, Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Lucas Broling, Cleveland Police Department

Zachary Rush, Cleveland Police Department

Robert Landrum, East Ridge Police Department

Dustin Smith, Elizabethton Police Department

Stephanie Pencka, Fairfield Glade Police Department

Dalton Henderson, Fayetteville Police Department

Dalton Balthazr, Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Luke Fields, Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Ricky May, Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Bible, Greeneville Police Department

Katlyn Lamb, Greeneville Police Department

Anthony Price, Greeneville Police Department

Nick Monroe, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Peyton Wilga, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Brianna Buck, Kingsport Police Department

David Burke, Kingsport Police Department

Luke Lawson, Kingsport Police Department

Sarah Meade, Kingsport Police Department

Cassidy Wood, Kingsport Police Department

Bryan Alligood, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Felix, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Kristina Kanning, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Blake Love, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Millsaps, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Carmen Rhine, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Quinn Smith, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Wesley Trippett, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel Wagnon, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Williams, Livingston Police Department

Justin Bryan, Manchester Police Department

Bradford Whitson, Mount Carmel Police Department

Ethan Denton, Nashville Airport Police Department

Austin Taylor, Nashville Airport Police Department

Woody Clower, Roane County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Trantham, Roane County Sheriff’s Office

Ahmad Marion, University of Tennessee Police Department

