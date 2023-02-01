KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for somewhere romantic to take your Valentine this year? If so, Tennessee State Parks could be the place to go.

Seven state park restaurants are offering romantic dinners on Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day. Montgomery Bell State Park is offering Valentine’s meals on Feb. 10, 11 and 14. State park officials promise the meals will offer a chance to connect with loved ones while connecting with Tennessee’s natural beauty.

Montgomery Bell State Park

The Lodge at Montgonery Bell is offering a four-course candlelight dinner featuring spinach artichoke dip, prime rib, red velvet cake and more. Reservations are required for this meal and can be made by calling 615-797-3101.

Friday, Feb. 10, from 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, from 4-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 4-9 p.m.

COST│$99.95 per couple plus tax, gratuity and beverage

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The restaurant at Fall Creek Falls is offering lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) and dinner (4 p.m.-8 p.m.) on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The three-course menu features sirloin tips and blackened chicken over chipotle Alfredo penne. Couples can also enjoy “breathtaking views” at the lakefront restaurant. Reservations can be made by calling 423-881-5241, but they are not required.

COST│$39 per person, plus tax, gratuity and beverage

Henry Horton State Park

The restaurant at Henry Horton State Park will provide a four-course dinner 5-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Patrons will be able to choose between chicken breast and prime rib au jus for an entree. Reservations are available at 931-364-2222.

COST│$75 per couple, plus tax, gratuity and beverage

Cumberland Mountain State Park

The Homestead Harvest Restaurant will offer seating at 4:30 and 6 p.m. People are invited to enjoy beautiful lake views alongside a menu featuring hand-carved strip steak and lemon pepper chicken breast. Reservations are required and must be placed by Feb. 6 by calling 931-484-7186.

COST│$55.95 per couple, plus tax, gratuity and beverage

Pickwick Landing State Park

The restaurant at Pickwick Landing will offer a three-course dinner surf and turf dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. The menu includes a 10-ounce center cut and grilled shrimp. An assortment of wines and beers will also be available. Reservations are required at 731-689-3135.

COST│$40 per person, plus tax, gratuity and beverage

Natchez Trace State Park

The restaurant Natchez Trace State Park will have live music by Clarksburg country artist Bryan Lee Moffitt accompanying its meal. The Valentine’s menu will be available from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Feb. 14. It features a 10-ounce ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast. Reservations are required at 731-968-8176.

COST│ $69.95 per couple, not including tax, gratuity and beverage

Paris Landing State Park

The restaurant at Paris Landing will have a four-course dinner featuring prime rib and pan-seared chicken gnocchi from 3-9 p.m. on Feb. 14 Reservations are not required. The restaurant also offers a variety of beers and wines.

COST│$99.95 per couple or $54.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity

To learn more and see the full menu for each park, click here. The Valentine’s Day meals are one of several special meals Tennessee State Parks offer throughout the year.