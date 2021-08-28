8 pounds of marijuana found hidden inside luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traveler faces a felony drug charge after investigators said approximately eight pounds of marijuana was found hidden underneath pillows inside of his luggage at Nashville International Airport.

Airport police said they were alerted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when K-9 Havoc indicated the odor of drugs coming from bags on a Southwest Airlines flight that had arrived from Los Angeles, California.

Michael Turner (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers identified the owner of the bags as Michael Turner and said the 20-year-old never showed up to claim the luggage.

When the luggage was searched, police said they found two pillows with seven packages underneath, containing approximately eight pounds of marijuana.

A warrant states Turner called Southwest Airlines the next day to claim his baggage.

He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on a felony drug charge.