(WATE) — The 21st anniversary of 9/11 is Sunday. To honor those who died during the terrorist attack, several groups throughout East Tennessee will be holding memorial events on Sept. 11.

At 8:30 a.m., the City of Knoxville and Knox County will hold a joint 9/11 Memorial Service on the lawn of the City-County Building. A moment of silence will be held and the First Baptist Church will ring bells during the observance.

The Knoxville Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb’s opening ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. and the climb will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Sunsphere. The annual event is a way for firefighters and other first responders to honor and remember those who gave their lives on 9/11.

The Blue Knights will be hosting a 9/11 motorcycle remembrance ride. Registration for the ride starts at 9:00 a.m. and the ceremony will start at 10 a.m. There is a $20 minimum donation per bike. Funds raised will go to Blue Knights COPSRUN and Blount County Rescue Squad. The ride starts at Bootlegger Harley-Davidson on Lovell Road and ends at Knoxville Harley-Davidson on Clinton Highway. For more information, click here.

There will also be a stair climb in Lakeshore Park at 10 a.m. put on by F3 Knoxville. The group plans to climb the large hill at Lakeshore Park, across from the Northshore Drive, Lyons View Pike, and Westland Drive intersection. To learn more about the event, click here.

Those who wish to pay their respects to those who lost their lives on 9/11 can visit Knoxville’s 9/11 Monument. The monument was built by Knoxville artist Randy Vaden. It is located at Assembly Park on Main Street in Knoxville.

If you know of a 9/11 memorial event, share it with us.