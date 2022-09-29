MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree that left three people dead and injured others earlier this month, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy.

The DA says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker.

Kelly has also been indicted on 24 additional charges including five counts of reckless endangerment, four counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, and commission of an act of terrorism.

Richard Clark (provided by Clark’s family)

Allison Parker (Facebook)

He was previously indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dewayne Tunstall.

Police say Tunstall was the first of four people Kelly killed Wednesday, injuring three more in a seemingly random shooting and carjacking spree. He live-streamed parts of the incident on Facebook.

He was taken into custody after a police chase from Mississippi back into Memphis.

Before the shooting spree, Kelly was released from jail on March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence for an aggravated assault plea.

Kelly is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond. He is expected to reappear in court on October 18 after three witnesses in the case failed to appear in court on Tuesday.