Alabama man added to TBI's ‘Most Wanted' list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - An Alabama man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list.

Brian Cleckler is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities said Cleckler should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Cleckler has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the 39-year-old's whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.