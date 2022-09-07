KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six high school anglers from the Volunteer State are set to compete in the upcoming Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter Sept. 16-18 in Decatur, Ala. with the hope of netting college scholarships.

A total of 100 young anglers are attending the tournament from around the country. Among the six Tennessee high school anglers is Knoxville native and Alcoa High School junior Joe Vaulton.

The other Tennessee anglers are Gallatin High School junior Zach Knight of Gallatin, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy sophomore Presley Lannom of Lebanon, Beech High School junior Luke Malik of Hendersonville, Lincoln County High School senior Caleb Martinez of Fayetteville, and Westmoreland High School senior Peter West of Bethpage.

According to B.A.S.S. officials, during the High School Combine, anglers will perform multiple tasks to not only show their skillset on the water, but also display their knowledge of the sport as a whole. B.A.S.S. says it’s an ample opportunity for young anglers to be observed and hopefully recruited by college fishing coaches.

“While the High School Combine provides an unprecedented chance for young anglers to get in front of championship-caliber college programs, the participating coaches are eagerly anticipating an opportunity to recruit more effectively,” a news release states.

Throughout the country, there are more than 930 B.A.S.S.-affiliated high school fishing teams with more than 9,400 anglers competing in a variety of tournaments.

“Unlike many other high school sports, college fishing coaches do not get years of ‘game film’ on recruits or the opportunity to be in the boat watching them compete, which presents a variety of challenges,” B.A.S.S. states.

Only colleges offering bass fishing scholarships were invited to attend the event. The following schools will participate in the Bassmaster High School Combine:

Auburn University (Auburn, Ala.)

Blue Mountain College (Blue Mountain, Miss.)

Campbellsville University (Campbellsville, Ky.)

Carson-Newman University (Jefferson City, Tenn.)

Catawba Valley Community College (Hickory, N.C.)

East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, Tenn.)

East Texas Baptist University (Marshall, Texas)

Emmanuel College (Franklin Springs, Ga.)

Faulkner University (Montgomery, Ala.)

Kentucky Christian University (Grayson, Ky.)

Lander University (Greenwood, S.C.)

Louisiana State University Shreveport (Shreveport, La.)

Shelton State Community College (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Southeastern University (Lakeland, Fla.)

Troy University (Troy, Ala.)

University of Montevallo (Montevallo, Ala.)

University of North Alabama (Florence, Ala.)

Webber International University (Babson Park, Fla.)