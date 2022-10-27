KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unemployment rates for all counties in the state of Tennessee dropped below 5% in the month of September according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

In a release sent on Thursday, the Department of Labor announced the second consecutive month that rates have decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties.

According to the release, two counties in East Tennessee made the top 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates. Sevier County came in 4th lowest at 2.4%, and Knox County came in 7th, also at 2.4%. The county with the lowest rate was Williamson County with a 2.1% unemployment rate.

Only one East Tennessee county made the list of counties with the highest unemployment: Scott County at #91 with 4.5%. Nearby Bledsoe County came in at 94th with a 4.8% unemployment rate. The county with the highest unemployment rate statewide was Perry County, with 4.9%.

Tennessee continues to stay below the national adjusted average unemployment rate according to the release. In September, Tennessee maintained a steady seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4%, whereas the national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.2% to 3.5%.