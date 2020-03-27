Alliance for Better Nonprofits asks Tennessee legislators to extend same benefits as for-profit businesses to nonprofits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nonprofits across the state are facing new challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why the Alliance for Better Nonprofits is asking Gov. Bill Lee and other leaders for help.

The Alliance for Better Nonprofits provides East Tennessee nonprofits with support to accomplish their missions and increase their impact.

The alliance sent a letter to Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, state Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, state Sen. Bo Watson, and Reps. Susan Lynn and Matthew Hill asking that the state continue to support nonprofits and implement some policies to help nonprofits continue to care for the public.

“Tennessee’s nonprofits are stepping up without hesitation to serve their communities, to protect public health, and to support their own employees,” the letter reads.

The letter asks that the legislators continue to pay on contracts to nonprofits, and make available the same emergency funds, loans and programs for for-profit benefits to nonprofits. The letter also asks for a waiver to allow nonprofits to provide emergency and essential services during the pandemic.

“We’re out there on the front lines continuing to take care of children and youth, continuing to take care of the elderly, the disabled, the homeless, very much like medical personnel,” Jerry Askew, CEO for the Alliance for Better Nonprofits, said.

LATEST STORIES