Alzheimer’s advocates visit Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Alzheimer’s Tennessee volunteer advocates from across the state visiting Tennessee’s elected leaders in Nashville today.

The group is trying to get legislators to strengthen Tennessee’s “Silver Alert” law.

There are two bills that advocates are focusing on.

If passed, they will require the TBI to provide oversight and a statewide protocol to be implemented with local law enforcement agencies to help find missing citizens who have wandered due to dementia, physical impairment, or disability.

“What we know is the sooner a person is found when they go missing, when they’re confused, when they have dementia, the better the outcome could possibly be.” Janice Wade-Whitehead – CEO Alzheimer’s Tennessee

Alzheimer’s Tennessee says 60% of people with the disease will wander away at some time during their illness.

Organizers hope these bills will make “Silver Alerts” more effective.