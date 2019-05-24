AMBER Alert issued for 23-month-old Chattanooga girl Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. TBI : Here's a still of the dash cam video, provided by @ hcsotn , from this afternoon's traffic stop, representing the last-known clothing both individuals are wearing. Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Octavia or Matias . [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Octavia Shaw, 23-months old, was reportedly taken by Matias Martinez, 37, in Chattanooga. (Photos courtesy of TBI ) [ + - ] Video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 23-month-old girl who was abducted by a 37-year-old man after a traffic stop, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says Octavia Shaw, a 23-month-old black female, was taken by 37-year-old Matias Martinez; Martinez took Octavia after a traffic stop and was last seen fleeing on foot on Boyscout Road in Chattanooga.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for the kidnapping.

The TBI saying later Thursday night Martinez has been added to the TBI Most Wanted List with a reward for up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Octavia was last seen wearing a blue dress. She has black hair, brown eyes and is 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds.

Martinez is described as a white male with black hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 11 inches, weighing 185 pounds.

If you see them or have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.