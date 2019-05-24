AMBER Alert issued for 23-month-old Chattanooga girl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 23-month-old girl who was abducted by a 37-year-old man after a traffic stop, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI says Octavia Shaw, a 23-month-old black female, was taken by 37-year-old Matias Martinez; Martinez took Octavia after a traffic stop and was last seen fleeing on foot on Boyscout Road in Chattanooga.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest for the kidnapping.
The TBI saying later Thursday night Martinez has been added to the TBI Most Wanted List with a reward for up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
Octavia was last seen wearing a blue dress. She has black hair, brown eyes and is 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds.
Martinez is described as a white male with black hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 11 inches, weighing 185 pounds.
If you see them or have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
