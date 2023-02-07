JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for two teens last seen in Jackson on Monday.

According to the TBI, 17-year-old Taveion Rogers and 15-year-old Traveion Rogers may be with their mother, Felicia Wilson, 38, and godmother, Damelia Hurt, 48.

Wilson and Hurt are both wanted for kidnapping and are believed to be driving an older model Chevrolet Impala.

Felicia Wilson, left and Damelia Hurt (Source: TBI)

Wilson was last seen wearing a red hoodie, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Hurt is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Taveion, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, was last seen wearing a cream/tan hoodie and black jeans. He also has black hair and brown eyes. Traveon was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8430 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.