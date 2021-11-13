ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just a day after an Endangered Child Alert was released, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has put out an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old from Robertson County.

Officials say Faith Threet may be in the area of Adairville, Kentucky, with 44-year-old Kevin Dennis Pitt. Pitt is wanted in Robertson County for failure to appear on multiple charges.

Faith was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near Cowan Road in Springfield, Tennessee.

Faith 5-foot-2 and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black mud boots and a black hooded sweatshirt. She also has a known medical condition.

Pitt is 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to Thursday’s alert, they could be traveling in a 2017 gray Dodge Caravan.

If you know where either of the two are, please call Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-382-6600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.