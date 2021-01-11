American flag belonging to veteran recovered from rubble at Nashville blast site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The co-owner of a business destroyed in the Christmas Day bombing was reunited with a family heirloom assumed to be gone with the building.
Police say Sandy Lee, the co-owner of Simply the Best $10 Boutique, went to the blast site earlier in the week looking for help. At the scene, she spoke with the police department’s family intervention program counselors and advocates, expressing concerns about some of her family heirlooms stored inside the building. The building was destroyed in the bombing on Christmas Day.
The Family Intervention Program staff coordinated with on-scene Urban Search and Rescue personnel to try and find some of the lost items.
While USAR looked for items, they discovered a portion of a damaged American flag under the rubble inside the store. Police and fire personnel were then able to unearth the tattered flag.
Lee told authorities the flag carried much significance to her family since her husband Geoffrey was a veteran of the United States Army; the flag had been in their store since the day they opened – over 10 years ago.
With this in mind, those who helped in the search framed the flag, signed the back and presented it to the Lees Saturday to show their appreciation for Mr. Lee’s service. The gesture also brings the Lee’s hope during these difficult times.
