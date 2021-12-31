KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Andrew “Drew” Franklin Alexander, the son of former Sen. Lamar Alexander, has died after a short illness. He was 52.

Drew attended Ensworth School and University School of Nashville before attending Kenyon College in Ohio. Drew rose in the ranks of the music industry and founded Blair Branch Music after working for Curb Records.

“Drew helped many artists and songwriters get their start in Nashville and had many friends in the music industry,” his obituary states. “Over the years he hosted small groups of songwriters and artists, including Lee Brice, Bill Anderson, Kyle Jacobs, Billy Montana, Kelsea Ballerini and many others, at writing retreats at his family’s home at Blackberry Farm in East Tennessee, at Evins Mill in Middle Tennessee, and at Bending Lake in Canada. From these dozens of sessions came more than 1,000 songs including many hits.”

Drew is one of four children to Lamar and Honey Alexander. He is survived by his siblings, Leslee, Kathryn and Will, as well as his two daughters, Lauren Blair and Helen Victoria Alexander.

The family is holding a private graveside service in Walland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Nashville.