Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has 100 trees down or damaged in Sunday’s storms

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It may not have been as bad as the tornado of 1998, but Sunday’s storms certainly did a number on The Hermitage’s property when around one hundred trees were felled or damaged during Sunday’s storms.

“Unfortunately, it took down some of the older trees on the property right here in front of the Hermitage mansion,” explained Tony Guzzi with the Hermitage.

“The trees behind me are a sycamore and a black cherry tree that have been here for about one hundred years, and they were part of the Hermitage Arboretum.”

“The one thing that we’re grateful for here at the Hermitage is that some of the really old trees that date back possibly to the 1840s and 1850s, the cedars up close to the house, and a Ginko tree that’s near the garden, those survived.”

As far as clean up is concerned, they have a little extra time.

“The bigger trees, we will have to wait until we can get some professional crews in to take these out because it’s just too big for our staff to handle,” Guzzi explained, “And we aren’t in any rush right now because the Hermitage is closed because of COVID-19.”

The Hermitage has been closed since the day after Andrew Jackson’s birthday, March 15, but they hope to reopen carefully in early June.

“We’re working on plans for how to open up safely and to protect our visitors and employees,” Guzzi said, “We’re looking for an opening date sometime around early June, depending on how things go.”

“We’ll probably start off with a grounds pass to let people come out and enjoy the property. I’m sure all folks have cabin fever and would like to get out and roam around. And then we’ll open up with much smaller groups, so people can feel safe inside the house where some places are fairly tight in the hallways. So we’ll reduce our capacity for a little while. But that will help us to open safely and make sure that we can have a good experience for both our visitors and our staff.”