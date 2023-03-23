KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you a Braves fan in Tennessee? If so, you could show off your team spirit with a specialized license plate.

For the first time, Tennessee residents can order an Atlanta Braves branded license plate. Each plate costs $35 and should be available for pickup in Summer 2024.

However, at least 1,000 plates must be ordered by June 30, 2023, to allow the plates to be authorized. If the minimum pre-orders are not reached, the Atlanta Braves Foundation will refund all of the orders placed.

“All proceeds from this program benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation, furthering the Foundation’s year-long initiatives in Braves Country, which include addressing food insecurity, meeting the needs of teachers and classrooms, supporting health and wellbeing of children and families, creating access and equity in baseball, and recognizing those who serve!,” reads a release from ABF.

To order a plate or learn more, click here.

The Braves License Plate will be added to a list of specialty plates in the state. Currently, there are 180 plates that drivers can choose from. The plates represent everything from universities to state landmarks to veterans.