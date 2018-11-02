Attorney asks for change of venue, jail transfer in Joseph Daniels case Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: WKRN [ + - ] Video

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) - An attorney for Joseph Daniels is expected to file a motion asking for a change of venue for his trial and a transfer back to Dickson County Jail.

Daniels’ attorney, Jake Lockert, argues a change of venue is necessary for his client to receive a fair trial.

According to court documents, the Dickson County District Attorney agreed that a jury will need to be selected from outside of Dickson Co. “due to the amount of publicity in the case.” However, the DA has not agreed to move the trial to another county.

Lockert also plans on filing a motion to have his client transferred to back to the Dickson County Jail from Riverbend Maximum Security Prison in Nashville.

In the motion, Lockert states Daniels “is being adversely affected physically and mentally by his being housed with TDOC inmates and away from his family” and that he’s lost 45 pounds in prison.

Lockert cited additional reasons for wanting his client to be transferred, including mental illness, medication requirements, and proximity to family and defense counsel.

The motion for transfer hasn’t officially been filed with the court clerk yet. The motion for change of venue was filed last Friday.