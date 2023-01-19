JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newborn baby was found in a dumpster Thursday morning in Jackson, according to police.

Investigators said the discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 33 Carver Street at the Carver Apartments.

The boy was found alive, said Stephanie Graham, the public information officer for Jackson Police.

The baby is at the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, according to Graham.

A baby was found alive in a dumpster at 33 Carver Street. (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

No other information was available as it’s still early in the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information about who the parents may be or anything else about the discovery to come forward by calling Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.