NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has been called to protect an eagle’s nest that was knocked down by land clearing crews on West Trinity Lane.

According to Kaleb Stratton, the District 21 Sergeant with TWRA, there is an open investigation into the situation. He told News 2 a nest with two eaglets was in a tree on the property but was knocked down at the first of the month by a land clearing company working on a job to remove trees from the property.

(Courtesy: TWRA) (Courtesy: TWRA) (Courtesy: TWRA) (Courtesy: TWRA) (Courtesy: TWRA)

The baby eagles have been located by wildlife personnel and “appear to be ok,” and the adult eagles are still in the area protecting their young.

For now, the land clearing company has been told to stay away from the nest area until further notice.

Stratton said he’s spoken with representatives from the American Eagle Foundation about the situation, and all believe the eaglets should be fine. Stratton said he will continue to monitor them just in case.

Bald and golden eagles are protected creatures under a law that was enacted in 1940. At this time, no charges have been filed against the land clearing company, but Stratton said he is working closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to “prosecute this case federally.”