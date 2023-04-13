BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Community members across Nashville are uniting to fundraise for The Covenant School.

One local business owner is expanding her fundraising efforts to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Youstina Sadd has lived in Nashville for over two decades. Now a business owner in Bellevue, she wanted to be a part of the fundraising efforts.

Sadd designed t-shirts that honor all six victims and the Metro Nashville Police Department.

One hundred percent of proceeds will go to both The Covenant School and MNPD.

Sadd said this is her way of moving beyond thoughts and prayers after The Covenant School shooting.

“I just felt like that’s not enough, I need to do something more. I can’t just sit here and not do anything. I just feel like shirts can send a message of unity, a message of love, care to The Covenant School and the community on what they went through,” Sadd said.

If you would like to purchase a shirt you can order in person at the Nutrishop in Bellevue.

You also can order online here.