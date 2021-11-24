Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Tennessee using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Memphis (Memphis)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $10,078

#9. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Morristown (Morristown)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $10,359

#8. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Shelbyville (Shelbyville)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $8,257

#7. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson (Dickson)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $10,271

#6. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Elizabethton (Elizabethton)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $11,180

#5. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Jackson (Jackson)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $8,064

#4. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Livingston (Livingston)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $6,229

#3. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Hohenwald (Hohenwald)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $12,648

#2. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $11,655

#1. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Newbern (Newbern)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $11,230