NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep your eyes on the sky this Friday for the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years!

A lunar eclipse happens when the earth passes directly between the sun and the moon. The earth casts a shadow on the moon, making the moon “go dark”, so to speak. Friday’s eclipse will technically be a partial eclipse – meaning that the earth’s shadow doesn’t entirely cover the moon – it will be nearly covered!

In Tennessee, the eclipse will begin at 2:20 a.m., peak at 4:03 a.m., and end at 6 a.m.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye. It also requires no special equipment to see it.

Beaver Moon

Friday is also when you’ll see November’s full moon, called the Beaver Moon. The name comes from the fact that this is the time of year where beavers start hibernating. The Beaver Moon will peak at 4:59 a.m. EST.

If you go outside and take any photos or videos of the event, make sure you send them to PIX@wkrn.com!