Biden offers emergency resources to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Joe Biden offered his administration’s assistance Tuesday in a call with Governor Bill Lee and at least seven governors of states impacted by severe winter weather.

The White House said Biden told governors that he and his wife are praying for their citizens and pledged to deploy federal emergency resources as needed.

Among those on the call in addition to Gov. Lee were Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

President Biden also thanked front line workers for risking their lives to help others.

Meteorologists blame the historic chilly weather on a large disruption of the polar vortex with Arctic weather that’s normally kept penned near the North Pole, but it escaped and sent cold temperatures south.

Experts say this polar vortex is stronger and longer than usual, and these events are happening twice as often as they used to. They say it could be a mix of natural weather variations and human-caused climate change, but they’re not sure.

The events show how vulnerable America is to extreme weather —both hot and cold— which increases with climate change, scientists said.

“One thing that Texas situation highlights is that we are likely to deal with more compound extreme weather events – multiple event weather systems that have cascading impacts on society and our infrastructure,” according to University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.