Bill introduced in Senate to increase TN minimum wage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill to the Tennessee Senate on Thursday a bill that proposes to the raise minimum wage.

Senator Sara Kyle (D-Memphis), filed the bill (SB 1788) for introduction on Wednesday and it was introduced and passed on first consideration on the Senate floor Thursday.

According to the bill summary, the act proposes to increase the minimum hourly wage from $7.25 to $15 for employees within the state.

The bill is proposed as “Tennessee Minimum Wage Act.”

Tennessee is one of five states that does not have a state minimum wage law; Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina are also in that group.

The national minimum wage rate was last raised to $7.25 in 2009.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 29 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands have a minimum wage that is higher than the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

