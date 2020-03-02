Bill proposes legal holiday for Emancipation Day

Tennessee Rep. Rick Staples, D-Knoxville. (Submitted)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill proposed by a Knoxville representative is making its way to the Tennessee House Monday night.

Rep. Rick Staples is hoping to designate Emancipation Day as a state legal holiday. He first filed HB 1544 in July 2019. The bill’s Senate counterpart, SB 1831, was filed for introduction in January.

On Aug. 8, 1863, is the date former U.S. President from Tennessee Andrew Jackson, at the time a military governor of Tennessee, freed his slaves in Greene County. This was before the implementation of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which is why the date is often celebrated as the day of freedom in our state.

Staples’ bill aims to designate Aug. 8 as a state holiday to honor the history of Tennessee’s “Emancipation Day.”

We’ll keep following this legislation.

