Bill sponsors talk Insulin Cap Bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On the legislative books, a proposal to put a cap on insulin prices for Tennesseans.

As we’ve told you, this bipartisan bill would set the cap at $100 for a 30-day supply.

In 2018, the Department of Health said over 700,000 Tennesseans were diabetic, and another 500,000 were pre-diabetic.

“The cost continues to rise to the tune of $300-600 a month, depending on the type of prescription that you have. Ladies and gentlemen that’s wrong. It’s just very very wrong and totally unacceptable.” State Representative Matthew Hill

There are only three manufacturers of insulin in the world, and the cost to make it is less than $4.

Similar bills are in the works in other states across the region.