TENNESSEE (WJHL) — A bill in Tennessee to add “In God We Trust” to the state seal passed unanimously in the Senate on Monday, and it’s now been sent to the House’s State Government Committee.

State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and State Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771 respectively.

The bill passed in the Senate 33-0 on Monday and has been placed on the House’s State Government Committee calendar for March 29.

Senator Crowe responded to an inquiry from News Channel 11 when the bill was introduced in January and said while the current seal “reflects the importance of agriculture and commerce” in Tennessee, it could benefit from tying in faith.

“Many of my constituents feel as I do that our seal should also reflect the importance of God as a constant reminder that our state’s agriculture, commerce, politics and economic fortunes are tied to its spiritual faith,” Crowe said in January.

If fully passed, the legislation would request that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee submit a new design to the seal by July 1, 2025.