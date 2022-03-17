KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill has been introduced in the Tennessee General Assembly that would prevent “localities from creating zoning laws that prohibit the creation of critical infrastructure, such as pipelines through their communities” according to one of the creators of the legislation.

SB 2077/HB2246 was introduced by Sen. Ken Yager (R- Kingston) in the Senate and by Rep. Kevin Vaughan (R-Collierville) in the House. It has seen pushback because of its ability to possibly take away local control and many opponents of the bill have begun an email campaign to spread awareness of the bill.

“It’s critical to Tennessee’s economy, Mr. Chairman, that this infrastructure be allowed to transport and deliver affordable reliable fuel to be available for the economic engine in this state as well as meet to the day to day demands of transportation and manufacturing,” said Yager in a meeting of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on March 15.

It was originally introduced to direct a study to find out what improvements the current infrastructure of utility operations, including pipelines used to distribute gas, need to attract development and investment to this state. During the March 15 meeting, an amendment to the bill was introduced and passed changing the bill. It will now address what Yager said is a recent trend by some groups to take aim at fossil fuels and stop their development in Tennessee.

“We’ve seen a trend in recent years, Mr. Chairman, that from some groups that have taken aim at fossil fuels in general and sometimes that campaign against fossil fuels has manifested itself in some local governments getting involved in what should otherwise be a state-wide scope,” Yager said. “We’ve seen that now happen in Tennessee, where we’ve actually had one of our political subdivisions try to use the power of ordinance to stop and did stop a pipeline.

“This bill addresses that general issue. And what this bill does is preempt political subdivisions of this state from taking any action to restrict, prohibit or otherwise impair the development and implementation of the types of sources of energy that may be used, delivered or converted, or supplied by electric utilities, gas utilities, gas transmission companies or petroleum transmission companies.

“Let me tell you what this bill doesn’t do,” Yager said. “In addition to prohibiting local political subdivision from taking the actions that I have mentioned … it does not prevent a political subdivision from owning its own electric or natural gas system and from promulgating the rules necessary to run that electric system. It doesn’t prevent a local political subdivision from any statewide, state-authorized ministerial nature pertaining to land-use if it’s applicable to all commercial activity.”

During this committee meeting, Justin J. Pearson, the president of Memphis Community Against the Pipeline, spoke against the bill asking the committee to take more time to work on the bill.

“Growing up southern, there are some things that we all get together,” Pearson said. “One of those things – I think – is the right to local control another, is our God-given right to self-determination and all of us know how important the protection of property is. This legislation I believe puts those values at risk.”

“This legislation would make it impossible for local government to have zoning that says you cannot build that pipeline, that explosive pipeline, that crude oil pipeline, next to your kid’s school or 100 feet away from your home. Those are the types of legislation that I don’t think are prohibitive, but are protective of our community which is what we want local government to.”

The bill now heads to the Senate floor for a vote. The House’s version of the bill was presented to the Business and Utilities subcommittee on March 2 and is expected to be heard by the House’s Commerce Committee on March 22.