Bill to make health boards advisory panels advances in TN House

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Tuesday, Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, presented legislation similar to what Knox County has seen regarding limiting the power of the county’s Board of Health, at the state level.

Zachary’s House Bill No. 7 would move health boards to an advisory board and give the power back to county mayors.

Zachary objects to the authority of the boards have to set regulations.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Knox County Health Department Director and Board of Health member Dr. Martha Buchanan, if she believes the time has come for health boards to take a step back.

“I think the Board of Health is providing a very important role for our community. I believe they have done a really great job balancing regulation with reality and have been thoughtful about their decisions and have continued to provide guidance and I hope that will continue.”

Dr. Buchanan

Buchanan adds her department and the county will abide by whatever is decided.

