Bill to repeal hands-free driving law proposed in Nashville

Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee lawmaker has proposed an end to the hands-free cellphone driving law.

The law, which went into effect July 2019, prohibits the use of hand-held cellphones and devices while driving.

The bill (SB 1751) to repeal the law was introduced to the Senate on Wednesday after being filed for introduction on Tuesday.

Even with a slow rollout of the law, officers have had trouble enforcing it.

State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) is pushing to repeal the law, saying it’s not stopping Tennesseans from driving distracted; however, it’s instead encouraging Tennesseans to be more discreet with their phone use, which potentially keeps drivers more distracted.

