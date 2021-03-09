Bill would allow teachers to permanently remove disruptive students

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering and discussing a bill that would give teachers authority to permanently remove disruptive students from the classroom.

The bill (HB0016/SB0230) would create a six-step process for teachers including parent – teacher meetings and interventions to permanently remove a student who repeatedly acts up in class.

Opponents of the legislation are calling it the “School to Prison Bill,” and worry it would hurt students of color and students with special needs and could set them up to fail later in life.

The bill passed the state House Monday night, and now moves to the state Senate.