Boards of health bill passes Senate Health Committee

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers are on their way to taking away authority from local boards of health.

On Wednesday night, the Senate version of House Bill 7 went before the Senate Health Committee and was passed with amendments; the legislation would move the state’s independent health boards in six counties to only advisory roles.

This comes as the Knox County Commission voted to strip the Knox County Board of Health of its power on Monday night.

As introduced, the bill “specifies that the county mayor has the authority to establish and implement health policies that affect the entire county during a county-wide health emergency; directs the county health director, health officer, and board of health to provide advice to the mayor to develop the policies; applies only in Shelby, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton, Sullivan, and Madison counties.”

House Bill 7 is sponsored by Representative Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville). He says it should be on the Senate floor next week for a full vote.