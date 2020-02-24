Boat of 3 missing Tennessee fishermen found below Pickwick Dam

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A bass boat believed to have been used by three missing fishermen — including two teenagers – was found Monday morning below Pickwick Dam near Savannah, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.

TWRA continues to search for the missing boaters, which include a 43-year-old man and two 13-year-olds from Obion County.

They were reported missing around 9 p.m. Sunday after they failed to return from a local club bass tournament. They were last seen on Saturday.

Boats from the Hardin County Fire Department and TWRA resumed search efforts Monday morning for the missing boaters, the news release said.

