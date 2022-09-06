MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police said a body was found in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

The discovery of a body comes as Memphis police continue the search for missing jogger Eliza Fletcher. It is not known if this is related to the investigation at this time.

BREAKING: Sources tell WREG a body has been found in this area. The victim has not been identified. https://t.co/aymXjTZPaM — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) September 6, 2022

It’s a connection too close for comfort for onlookers like Ariel Williams peeping through the fence awaiting developments.

“It’s traumatizing especially because South Memphis already known to be a bad area,” Williams said.

The scene is not far from where Memphis Police say 38-year-old Cleotha Abston came hours after abducting Fletcher to wash his clothes in his brother’s sink and possibly clean blood from the interior of the SUV used in the abduction.

Police said Abston, a convicted kidnapper, snatched Fletcher while she was doing her usual run near the University of Memphis around 4:30 Friday morning.

WREG captured video of a dumpster being towed from the nearby Longview Gardens Apartments. Monday, investigators returned to the complex.

NOW: The dumpster outside the home investigators say #CleothaAbston went to hours after abducting #ElizaFletcher is being towed away.



Per the affidavit, Abston came to his brother’s apartment to wash his clothes in the sink & clean the interior of his SUV. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/4UT2Y3f09y — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) September 4, 2022

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.