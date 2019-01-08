Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival releases 2019 lineup

Bonnaroo, a popular summer music and arts festival in Tennessee, has released their lineup of artists for the 2019 edition of the festival.

Phish will headline the 18th edition of Bonnaroo. The American jam band will play three sets at the festival which runs from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16. The lineup, which was released Tuesday morning, includes Post Malone, Childish Gambino, The Avett Brothers, Cardi B, The Lumineers, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves among the headlining artists.

The Grand Ole Opry will headline the opening day of the 2019 festival after the legendary country radio show made its first Bonnaroo appearance in 2018.

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, returns to the festival since his last Bonnaroo performance in 2015.

This will be the 17th edition of Bonnaroo, which first began in 2002. The festival is held in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets can be purchased online.