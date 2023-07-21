BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway released renderings showcasing the planned restoration of the Nashville Fairground Speedway.

The speedway signed an agreement with the Nashville mayor’s office last year to restore and operate the historic Nashville speedway.

An independent assessment identified numerous necessary safety fixes, including resurfacing the track, rebuilding and expanding the track’s outside barrier and catch fence, and installing a SAFER barrier system, according to BMS.

(Image courtesy of Bristol Motor Speedway)

(Image courtesy of Bristol Motor Speedway)

(Image courtesy of Bristol Motor Speedway)

Other parts of the facility will also require modernization, BMS said.

“We are thrilled to unveil our vision for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, a venue that embodies the heart and soul of racing history in this remarkable city,” BMS President Jerry Caldwell said in a release. “We continue to be committed to the opportunity to provide an unforgettable racing experience for fans and racers alike.”

Bristol said the project will preserve history, bring NASCAR racing back to Nashville, and generate millions of dollars for local businesses.