Bristol, TN PD: Woman killed after being struck by car outside of Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Volunteer Parkway.

According to a release from the Bristol, Tenn. Police Dept., a 2013 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Volunteer Parkway when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road near Bristol Motor Speedway.

The release identified the pedestrian as 65-year-old, Beth A. Beard of Goshen, Indiana. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries sustained from the crash.

Officers with the department were called to the scene at BMS at approximately 10:21 a.m.

Prior to the release, Lt. Eddie Nelson with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Dept., confirmed the incident occurred in front of the north entrance of the speedway.

This is a developing story, News Channel 11 will have more details as they arrive.