NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You may not know the name “David Jones”, but if you’ve been on Broadway, you’ve seen him before.

He’s been an icon in downtown Nashville for over 14 years, handing out roses and only asking for a donation in return.

Now, “the flower man” needs your help.

Jones is on his way to Houston for cancer treatment. Steve Smith, the owner of Tootsies Orchid Lounge among other bars on Broadway, organized Tuesday’s flight for Jones in the air ambulance to Texas.

“I mean, it’s just an inspiration to see the people who have surrounded themselves to just help me, you know? It’s overwhelming, it’s overwhelming….that’s all I can say. It’s overwhelming,” Jones said.

News 2 has reached out to organizers on how the public can help Jones in his battle with cancer. We will share details and update this story when possible.