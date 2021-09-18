Brother of Shelbyville teen murder victim expresses thanks for support, suspect’s capture

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In an exclusive interview with News 2, the brother of the 14-year-old Shelbyville murder victim is showing his face for the first time.

“I know God will and has protected me,” Adolfo Sebastian, Israel Pascual’s 22-year-old brother, said.

Sebastian was with the high school freshman when he was gunned down outside the Duck River Laundry.

“I’m really thankful for the community that we have,” Sebastian said.

Flowers, candles, and handwritten signs line the front of Duck River laundry now. The community has rallied around Pascual’s family since his death. A GoFundMe is raising money to replace the car that was shot up in Monday’s murder, a local organization has agreed to pay for funeral expenses, and Nashville Casket Sales, a Hendersonville casket company, has offered to design Israel a custom casket.

“None of us thought this was coming, and financially, we’re not really financially stable,” said Sebastian. “I’ve heard of people getting a regular, normal casket, but I’ve never really heard of someone customizing their own. I’m like wow. This is actually an honor.”

Sebastian tells News 2 he would like to see his little brother’s casket adorned with basketballs, Marvel characters, and a cross.

“He was a very, very Christian young man. He followed in my footsteps and we go to church here in town,” said Sebastian.

On Friday, 39-year-old Horatio Lewis Rice was taken into custody by US Marshals in Tunica, Mississippi.

Shelbyville Central High School, where Pascual was a freshman, is hosting a prayer vigil on Saturday at the town’s square. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

A funeral service is being planned for next Saturday.