Bus stolen from elementary school in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies are searching for a school bus stolen from outside an elementary school in Dickson County on Monday night.

Danny Weeks, the director of schools in Dickson County, said the bus taken, #15-47, was parked at Oakmont Elementary School around 5 p.m.

Weeks said detectives determined the bus was later seen in the parking lot of the TriStar Natchez ER on Natchez Park Drive in Dickson around 11 p.m. He added the registration and paperwork from the bus was found in the hospital’s parking lot.

The tag on the bus is 3892GB, according to Dickson Emergency Communications.

Dickson police urged anyone who spots the bus to contact them at 615-446-8041 and not to let children on-board.

