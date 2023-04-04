KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding the death of Roy C. McGrath. McGrath was the ex-chief of staff for former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

The FBI and other agencies responded to the intersection of Lovell Road and Kingston Pike in Knox County of a report that McGrath was spotted.

Christy Hunter was driving with her husband when she heard sirens.

“We were driving, we were at the light about to get onto 40 from Lovell Road,” Hunter said. “We noticed like three to four cops were flying towards to Lovell Road’s exit on 40.”

The FBI confirmed in a statement on Monday night that there was an agent-involved shooting that took place.

“We got down there to Kingston Pike and Lovell Road and noticed that there was 20 to 25 cops cars down there, two firetrucks, an ambulance was leaving the scene,” Hunter said.

An attorney with McGrath later confirmed that he died from his injuries. It is not known at this time who shot and killed McGrath.

McGrath was set to stand trial on several fraud charges. This all stemmed back to 2021 when he was indicted. According to the indictment, McGrath received over $200,000 from Maryland Environmental Services after moving to the Governor’s office in 2020.

McGrath had been on the run after failing to show up to court on March 13. A federal judge issued an arrest warrant and the FBI offered thousands of dollars for information leading to McGrath’s arrest.

Hogan released a statement saying, “Yumi and I are deeply saddened by this tragic situation. We are praying for Mr. McGrath’s family and loved ones.”