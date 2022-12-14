CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a California Highway Patrol commander was found dead at a home in Clay County over the weekend.

The TBI says on Saturday, Dec.10, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Lake View Drive in Celina and found 49-year-old Julie Vernnan Harding dead.

According to California Highway Patrol, Harding had been a member of the department since 1999. She was the commander of the Yuba-Sutter Area Office, but was on leave at the time of her passing.

The TBI says Harding’s body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville. Officials say her death does not appear to be a result of foul play.

The death remains under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No other information was immediately released.