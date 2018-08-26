Camera found in stuffed animal at Wilson County Fair
LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) - A camera was found in a stuffed animal awarded to a child over the weekend at the Wilson County Fair.
Lebanon police said a woman returned home from the fair Saturday, inspected the toy bear and located what appeared to be a camera inside of it.
Investigators took a closer look at the bear and found a lens and a board that were not functional and had no power source.
The operator of the booth that the bear originated from told officers he bought his stuffed animals in bulk from a discount facility in Georgia.
Police believe the toy may have been a "nanny cam" or surveillance camera that was returned and packaged for discount resale.
No other bears of this nature were found at the booth.
Authorities said no illegal activity is suspected.
