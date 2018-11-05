Caught on Camera: Rocky Top police search for man after attempted break-in Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rocky Top police have asked the public to be on the lookout.

They're trying to track down a man who tried breaking into someone's home. The attempted burglary was captured on surveillance video. You can see someone looking around.

Police checked the area but didn't find anyone.

If you know anything that might help them catch this suspect- you're asked to call rocky top police at 865-426-7403.