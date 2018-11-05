Caught on Camera: Rocky Top police search for man after attempted break-in
Rocky Top police have asked the public to be on the lookout.
They're trying to track down a man who tried breaking into someone's home. The attempted burglary was captured on surveillance video. You can see someone looking around.
Police checked the area but didn't find anyone.
If you know anything that might help them catch this suspect- you're asked to call rocky top police at 865-426-7403.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Knoxville Driver arrested for deadly hea
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
CCSO: Man asked police to shoot him...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- President Trump, Obama give closing arguments for midterms
- Thousands visit the Smokies during peak season
- Major power outage reported in Morristown
- Tennessee's offense sputters in 14-3 win over Charlotte
- Students from Tennessee School for the deaf enjoy UT football game
- KCSO: Victims in apparent murder/suicide in Farragut identified
- TBI: counterfeit drugs are newest trend contributing to opioid epidemic
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Trial set to begin in dispute over census citizenship query
- 'Everything's at stake' on eve of first Trump-era elections
- Iran president warns of 'war situation' as sanctions resume
- Trainee kills Utah mayor, guard member in Afghanistan
- Trump turns up pressure before midterms, focused on Senate
- Pompeo rebuts critics who want sterner Iran sanctions
- Trump's Road Show: What happened to the 'big, blue wave?'
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.